Thousands of runners to take over the streets of Tallahassee for the annual Marathon & Half Marathon

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The annual Tallahassee Marathon & Half Marathon returns this Sunday, February 2nd.

Thousands of participants will take over the streets beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The race will begin at Monroe and Jefferson Streets with the finish line on Madison Street.

Tallahassee Police Department says several streets and intersections will be closed during both the full and half marathon, which begin simultaneously. Below are the road closures to be aware of:

The following are temporary road closures from 6:30-9 a.m.



Monroe Street from Apalachee Parkway to Tennessee Street

East Pensacola Street from Calhoun Street to Adams Street

Jefferson Street from Calhoun Street to Adams Street

College Avenue from Calhoun Street to Adams Street

Park Avenue from Calhoun Street to Adams Street

No traffic north on Thomasville Road from Monroe Street (7-9 a.m.)

No traffic south on Calhoun Street from Thomasville Road to Tennessee Street. (7-9 a.m.)

The following are temporary road closures from 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.:

Robert & Trudie Perkins Way from FAMU Way to Disston Street

FAMU Way (westbound) from Adams Street to Lake Bradford Street

FAMU Way (eastbound) from Lake Bradford Road to Gamble Street

Ridge Road will be closed from Springsax Road to Sunnyside Drive

The following are road closures for the entire duration of the marathon from 5 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.:

Woodward Avenue from Gaines Street to St. Augustine Street

Madison Street from Woodward Avenue to Railroad Avenue

TPD says all motorists should be aware that runners have the right of way, and traffic will be held as runners cross intersections

TPD urges all citizens to review the marathon route to become familiar with the affected areas to avoid delays.

The races are expected to wrap up around 2:30 p.m.

Registration is still open until tomorrow, February 1st. To register for the race click here.

