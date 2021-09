TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Crews here in Tallahassee are gearing up for a big weekend at Tom Brown Park.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in Experience Asia 2021 on Saturday.

The festival will feature Asian cuisine, demonstrations and cultural performances from all parts of the continent.

About 70 vendors are expected to be on hand at the festival.

It starts at 10 in the morning and runs through 5 p.m.

Experience Asia is organized by the Asian Coalition of Tallahassee.