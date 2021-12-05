Thousands attend Tallahassee Winterfest's return

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Winterfest returned Saturday, welcoming thousands to celebrate the holiday season.

Returning performers say they're happy to be back. "Ive been performing at this winter festival since1995, before I lived in Tallahassee," said musician Steve Sternberg. "Oh yeah its just great that the city has brought Winterfest back, after being off last year, its a great event."

Attendees were pleased with their presence as well. "I think its really great that the musicians are getting a chance to play again," says John Owens. "They've sort of had a rough time through this period because its a lot for people not being able to get together. It's a really rough time for them."

The event drew in several first-time celebrators, like Harrison Prime. "Moved here to Tallahassee from Jacksonville just to start over," explains the army veteran. "And you know my fiance, she is pregnant and she said let's go out and have some fun. Last year I was in Jacksonville, so typically, just hung out with family, had a good time, but now that we live here, we'll probably be out here more often."

Monica Cuyler was able to keep her family busy with the variety of activities. "We've gone through the winter wonderland, and we plan to watch the parade, enjoy some of the food vendors that are here, get a funnel cake, and enjoy the festivities downtown," she says.

And Shakteria Byrd of Tallahassee says her kids even got up close with the Big Guy himself. "We came out here to the Winterfest for the activities, to get out the house and have something to do. We sat in Santa's lap and took pictures. It had a big turn out. A lot of people are here and it's nice."

The excitement this year was even stronger than years prior, because it was Winterfest's first time returning since 2019.