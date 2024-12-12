Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas set to bring record sales for local businesses

According to the city of Thomasville,big events like Victorian Christmas have brought in over $86.8 million in visitor spending in 2023.



Local restaurant Coyoacan expects sales to triple business during the event.



Watch the video to see how Local businesses are stocking up and preparing for higher-than-ever demand during the two-day celebration.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Downtown Thomasville is all dressed up for Victorian Christmas—and so am I.

Businesses are ready for the rush, and one local restaurant is gearing up for what they hope will be their busiest year yet.

I'm showing you how this festive tradition boosts our local economy.

At Coyoacán, the phones are ringing, and the kitchen is heating up as Fernando Pena, owner of this family-owned Mexican restaurant, prepares for Victorian Christmas.

"Oh, Victorian Christmas is huge. Thursday and Friday, we have probably at six o'clock like a three-hour wait," said Pena.

Fernando tells me his restaurant, the largest in downtown with 180 seats, is doubling down on everything this year.

After running out of 500 cocoa cups last year, he's stocking up to meet the growing demand.

But he says the sales will make it all worthwhile.

"It's probably around a 100%, 120% increase, so probably three times what a regular Friday will be—it's a lot," said Pena.

Downtown businesses see a major boost from the 30,000 visitors this event attracts.

"Actually it's funny because a lot of our locals don't even come on Victorian Christmas and they say that they stay away from downtown," said Pena.

To handle the holiday rush, Fernando's bringing in extra staff from his Quitman location and limiting menu item to maximize productivity in the kitchen.

And it's not just restaurants benefiting.

Mary Patchunka with the city says Victorian Christmas, along with events like the Rose Show boost local tourism.

According to the city, they brought in 86.8 million dollars in visitor spending in 2023.

And they are adding something new every year.

"One new feature that we have this year is real snow at The Ritz Amphitheater. That will be a lot of fun for the kids for two days to play with snow in South Georgia," Patchunka.

Fernando tells me his business will stay open until 11 PM Thursday and Friday to welcome holiday shoppers and tourists.