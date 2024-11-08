Thomasville’s Paradise Park set for major improvements in historic restoration project

he project will preserve the park’s historic longleaf pines and add new pathways to enhance accessibility while maintaining its historic charm.



Upgrades will include new lighting, seating, and benches throughout the park, offering a fresh look and new amenities to enhance the visitor experience.



Watch the Video to for a closer look at the restoration plans.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Thomasville's oldest park is about to undergo a major restoration to bring its historic charm back to life.

I'm taking a closer look at the restoration of Paradise Park and why it's historically significant.

Paradise Park is more than just a green space.

When it was first acquired by the city, the deed came with a condition that would shape its history...

"the land could only be used for park purposes," said Rotter.

Ephraim Rotter, from the History Center, tells me this led to years of debate about what those purposes meant

"A hotel was almost built there, a rocho pavilion was almost built there, there's just numerous plans," said Rotter.

Now, with $400,000 in funding the park will be restored in a way that honors its legacy.

Since 2019, the city has worked with the community to develop a vision that combines preservation with accessibility.

"Paradise Park has probably one of the longest stands of old-growth longleaf pine in an urban park that I'm aware of," said Thompson.

Kenny Thompson, city planner says these towering pines, some over 200 years old, have stood through decades predating the city itself.

Now, the restoration will not only protect these historic trees but will also bring in improvements.

"A lot of the historic elements, such as the carriageways that go through the park, were developed as a part of that for people to be able to move through the park and enjoy the pine forest," said Thompson.

The project includes restoring those original carriage paths and adding new walkways to make it easier for visitors to explore. As well as A central oval around the historic bandstand to create a space for community events, markets, and festivals.

"We are going to be adding new lighting, new seating, new benches and so there will be sort of a new look, new park standard that will be put in place," said Thompson.

Construction on Paradise Park is set to begin in January 2025.