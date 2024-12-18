Thomasville's Downtown Dollars program boosts local economy and supports small businesses

Downtown Dollars spent last December exceeded $146,000, with projections for even higher figures this year.

The program allows customers to purchase Downtown Dollars, which can be used like cash at over 114 local businesses.



Spending Downtown Dollars helps local businesses thrive, with the money staying in Thomasville and benefiting the community.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

More neighbors are spending Downtown Dollars and supporting local businesses.

Last December, over $146,000 worth of Downtown Dollars were spent.

But Main Street Director Brandy Avery tells me this year, that number is expected to be even higher.

"Some are coming in and buying them in thousands," said Avery.

The Downtown Dollars program has been around for over 10 years, but it's picking up steam now with more shops and restaurants joining in.

With over 114 merchants participating, the program is helping to support local businesses year-round.

"Several of our businesses use them for gifts for Christmas, this is the most popular time of the year, but also around May for end-of-year teacher gifts and Mother's Day," said Avery.

The program allows customers to purchase Downtown Dollars in $10 increments, which they can spend just like cash at participating stores.

Last year, a total of $233,000 worth of Downtown Dollars were sold.

"I think Downtown Dollars help people get downtown. I would always receive them as gifts as a kid for Christmas, and it would make you go downtown," said Vick.

Turner Vick, an employee at Relish, a popular gift shop in Downtown Thomasville, tells me he's been using Downtown Dollars since he was seven.

He says when people receive Downtown Dollars as gifts, they're encouraged to spend them downtown.

This keeps the money local, helping businesses, which can then exchange the Downtown Dollars for real cash at the Thomasville National Bank.

And he's been seeing customers use them every day.

"I would say probably two times per day we'll get someone that'll spend 50 bucks in Downtown Dollar," said Vick.

The more customers buy Downtown Dollars, the more they help small businesses thrive, creating greater demand for the program.

"We have lines at the front desk, so we're asking those with large orders to call ahead. That way, we'll make sure you're not waiting when you get here," said Avery.

Downtown Dollars expire one year after purchase, so make sure to use them soon.