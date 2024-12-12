Thomasville’s 38th Victorian Christmas draws thousands while boosting local economy

40,000 visitors are expected across two nights, with 20,000 per evening enjoying the event’s signature Victorian-era charm.



$4.3 million economic impact, benefiting local shops, restaurants, and attractions.



Local businesses saw a 75% revenue increase in 2023, with extended hours and special offerings during the event.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

The crowds are packing in and the costumes are all over the place for Thomasville’s first Victorian Christmas night.

As you can see live bands are setting up, food vendors are ready to take orders and people are starting to show up.

Thomasville is celebrating its 38th Victorian Christmas, one of Thomasville's most anticipated events of the year.

"She came down to the Rose Festival and told me how much fun it was to come to the Rose Festival, and that's why she wanted to come back to this second event. She just said that Thomasville was so wonderful, the way you can walk around downtown," said Campbell.

The Campbells are just two of the over 40,000 people expected to attend Victorian Christmas, a tradition that continues to grow year after year.

The event will feature horse-drawn carriages, ice skating and live music.

But they're most excited about exploring Thomasville's shops.

"Just to go through the shops while we're here before the actual event starts, just to kind of get a feel for the town and what they offer," said Campbell.

And those shops are reaping the benefits.

Last year, hotel occupancy surged by 38%, and local businesses reported a 75% revenue increase during the event.

This year, Victorian Christmas is projected to generate $4.3 million for the local economy, benefiting not just stores but also restaurants and attractions as well.

This event will continue Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.