THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Thomasville YMCA will be providing free meals this summer for children through a summer food service program.

Between May 30 and July 21, the Thomasville YMCA will participate in the Happy Helpings, set to provide free meals to children up to the age of 18.

Both breakfast and lunch will be provided at different sites throughout Thomasville.

To view a list of the sites and times, click here.