Thomasville welcomes hurricane evacuees with discounts and local support

Evacuees can enjoy a 20% discount on admission at participating museums, including the Thomasville History Center.

Discounts are available for those affected by both Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, as well as those still without power.

Discounts are available for those affected by both Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, as well as those still without power.



BROADCAST SCRIPT

Far from home but finding comfort in Thomasville, Florida evacuees are making the best of a tough situation.

I'll take you inside their journey and the local support they're getting from my neighborhood.

As Hurricane Milton closes in, evacuees from Florida are flooding into Thomasville, filling up hotels and scrambling for shelter. But with so much uncertainty, evacuees like Betty and Charlie Emery are looking for anything to take their minds off the storm.

"We're constantly thinking about what's going on back home and watching the news," said Emery.

Betty and Charlie have driven more than 400 miles from their Clearwater home. With hotels full, they found a bit of refuge in South Georgia—and now, even a little bit of distraction.

Museums like the Thomasville History Center, Lapham-Patterson House, and others are stepping in, offering a 20% discount for evacuees.

Just mention you are an evacuee.

"It will definitely be a good way to get their mind off of things happening back home. They can come through the museum and learn a little bit about our history as a location above theirs," said Greitzer

Betty and Charlie know all too well the destruction these storms can bring. After Hurricane Helene hit just weeks ago, their car was towed away, and their neighborhood was flooded.

"But we're fortunate because all of our friends live in the older homes and it's closer to the ground and stye lost everything in their houses," said emery.

With no idea when they'll be able to return home, the couple is trying to stay positive and use this as a way to explore Thomasville.

"He said we're gonna treat this like a vacation, I said we can do that but that doesn't keep my mind from roaming as to what's going on," said Emery.

Greitzer says it's not just about giving evacuees something to do, but also showing them that Thomasville stands with them.

"I hope that by coming up here at least they'll know that there are people that support them beyond Florida," said Greitzer.

For Betty and Charlie, though, uncertainty lingers as they wait to hear what's next for their home.

"We haven't decided what we're gonna do next, we'll see what happens to our home," said Emery.

These discounts also extend to those still without power or displaced by Hurricane Helene.