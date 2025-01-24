Thomasville volunteers step up to provide warm meals following snowstorm

Thomasville Street Feed serves over 75 hot meals to neighbors, especially vital after Wednesday's feed was canceled due to the winter storm.

These warm meals are helping families struggling with rising grocery costs and high bills.



Watch the video to meet the volunteers making a difference and hear how this community effort warms hearts and homes.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

While the snow is slowly disappearing, the cold is sticking around, and many neighbors are struggling to stay warm.

I'm talking to the volunteers who are stepping up to serve free, hot meals to neighbors who need them more than ever.

The snowstorm may have passed, but the bitter cold remains—and for many in Thomasville, that means an even greater struggle to stay warm and fed.

But the Thomasville Street Feed, is serving over 75 people with hot meals to ease the cold weather.

Brenda Thomas Smith, a 63-year-old volunteer who’s been cooking for these feeds for more than three years, it’s all about helping her neighbors.

"Some of them come because they like the food and some of them come right after work. You know, with how groceries and everything is right now, it’s a help," said Smith.

Brenda spends hours in the kitchen preparing these hot meals, knowing just how much they mean to those who come. She says the meals aren’t just filling plates—they’re filling hearts too.

"When I’m cooking, I’ll be thinking about the reflection of different faces coming to the feed. ‘I wonder if they’ll like this today,’ or, ‘Oh, I’m cooking the favorite for this person.’ It’s just an enjoyment, and it’s fulfilling. God gave me purpose," said Smith.

And it’s not just the food that makes a difference. Cynthia Curry, who once relied on these meals herself, now volunteers to give back to the community.

"I thought a way of giving back was to come to the Street Feed because when I had nowhere to go and nothing to eat, I came to the Street Feed," said Curry.

Cynthia says having this meal feels like home.

"It makes a big difference in a person. When they have something warm to eat, they can function better. They can take care of business better," said Curry.

If you or someone you know could use a meal, these Street Feeds will be happening again this Sunday.