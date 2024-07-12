Thomasville VFW Post 4995 seeks new members to support veteran services

VFW Post 4995 has been providing veteran services for 78 years.



Commander Bojanac seeks 10 new members this year, to recruit younger veterans from recent conflicts to continue their mission.



watch the video to learn about our veterans needs and how they're helping our neighborhood.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

VFW Post 4995 in Thomasville is looking for new members.

I'm tracking the importance of veteran service in our neighborhood and how you can get involved.

"Right on our sign, 1945, it's been here a long time," said John Bojanac.

The VFW in Thomasville has been supporting veterans for over 70 years.

Community events on Memorial and Veterans Day are a big part of their mission.

They also help with gravesite plaques for deceased veterans and supporting family members left behind.

"All our veterans from World War Two has passed away," said Bojanac.

John Bojanac is Commander of VFW Post 4995 in Thomasville.

"The gulf veterans and the afghan veterans, we want to let them know, they have a home here, " said Bojanac.

He tells me the post needs new members to to carry on their mission to make veterans feel safe when they come home.

"The motto for VFW is hashtag still serving and so we have that whole in our heart where we wanna still serve"

According to stopsoldiersuicide.org, veterans face a 72% higher risk of suicide compared to non-veterans and 31% of veterans develop PTSD after returning.

Having support is crucial in our community.

Steven Haro,Member of VFW Post 4995 has just retired from the military in March.

"Trying to find purpose after so many years of service for the country, so when it comes to the VFW it was just a way to really try and connect with other veterans," said Haro.

Haro says some veterans have a hard time transitioning out of serving, because...

"They leave the service and leave an area where they are used to the military and our threatened to civilians life and they just don't adjust very well," said Haro.

Bojanak tells me he wants to change how young people think about veterans.

"We have to show a face to the youth to understand that this is what a veteran is. this is a veteran, they help, they serve and it's good," said Bojanac.

You are eligible to join if you have served in a foreign war or received hostile fire pay.

