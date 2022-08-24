Thomasville to pay tribute to 9/11 with memorial stair climb

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Thomasville Professional Firefighters Association is hosting a memorial stair climb to commemorate lives lost on 9/11.

The remembrance will be held on September 9 from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Thomas County Jackets Nest Football Stadium, located on 1675 E. Jackson St.

The associations are asking local community members to come out and and simulate climbing 110 stories as a tribute to the 343 firefighters, 63 police officers and 8 emergency medical personnel that lost their lives. Climbers will carry photographs and/or names of the lost lives.

The schedule of events include:



5:00 a.m. Memorial Climb Registration Begins; Start Climbing

8:00 a.m. Enter Runners with the American Flag

8:30 a.m. Posting of Colors, Prayer and Memorial Ceremony

8:46 a.m. Moment of Silence - Observe Time 1st Plane Struck the North Tower

9:03 a.m. Moment of Silence - Observe Time 2nd Plane Struck the South Tower

9:07 a.m. Moment of Silence - Observe Time Fight 77 Struck the Pentagon

9:59 a.m. Moment of Silence - Observe Time of Fall of the South Tower

10:03 a.m. Moment of Silence - Observe Time of Crash of Flight 93

10:29 a.m. Moment of Silence - Observe Time of Fall of the North Tower

12:00 p.m. End of Stair Climb

There is a $20 registration fee and pre-registered attendees will receive a T-shirt and challenge coin.

The event is free for children and under and $10 for school athletes. School athletes will also receive a T-shirt.

Community members may pre-register at Everette-Milton YMCA, located at 103 S. Dawson St. or online at www.ymca-thomasville.org.

The event was sponsered by Thomasville YMCA, Thomasville Fire Rescue and CNS Next.