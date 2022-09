THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The City of Thomasville is set to host a Feeding the Community event, providing free meals to those in need.

The event is set to take place at 407 N. Madison Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 30, allowing community members to either drive thru or walk up to receive their meal.

The City of Thomasville partnered with 1915 South Ashley, NAACP, The Salvation Army, Food Lion, Thomasville First Baptist and Thomasville Missionary Baptist Association to host the event.