Thomasville to hold its 5th Annual Black History Parade and Celebration

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The City of Thomasville is set to hold its 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The parade will take place through Downtown Thomasville at 10 a.m., followed by a community celebration taking place at 11 a.m. at The Ritz Amphitheater. According to the City, the parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street and disbanding on Lee Street.

Director of Tourism Development Bonnie Hayes said that the celebration is a wonderful addition to the local community, and they anticipate a larger crowd in Downtown Thomasville for the festivity. “We had about 80 entries in last year’s parade and anticipate great participation again this year," said Hayes.

The celebration is free of charge and will feature food vendors, a step show, local performances and live music by the Steve Walden Band. Hayes added that this community celebration will hold activities for everyone to enjoy.

For more information regarding the parade and the celebration, contact 229-228-7977.