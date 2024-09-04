Thomasville takes action to tackle the surge in stray pets

Thomasville Humane facilitated 38 adoptions in August, with 24 dogs and over 30 cats still needing homes.



The new county shelter will feature 40 dog kennels and a dedicated space for cats.



Collaboration between shelters is crucial as they work together to manage the increasing number of stray pets.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

With the surge in stray pets lately, Thomasville is stepping up to tackle the issue.

Today, I’m checking out how local efforts are coming together to find homes for these strays.

As the number of stray animals grows, shelters in Thomasville are feeling the pressure.

August has been especially busy at Thomasville Humane, with 38 adoptions so far, but there are still 24 dogs and over 30 cats waiting.

Sydney Pfaff, Engagement Director at Thomasville Humane tells me the issue is common

"That’s pretty much what we hear across the board—that shelters are full everywhere, and that’s true all across the country but especially in South Georgia," said Pfaff.

Despite their own challenges, Thomasville Humane is helping other shelters in the area by taking in additional animals whenever possible.

“Animals are turned away at other shelters all the time because of lack of space,” said Pfaff.

While they work to find homes for these pets, the county is also preparing to open a new shelter to ease the overflow.

Blaine Spires, Interim Director of the County’s new shelter tells me it comes at a perfect time.

"We see a lot of abandoned dogs towards the end of the year. A lot of it is a holiday thing—you want to get a new pet for Christmas and presents," said Spires.

The county shelter is still getting its footing, with plans to hire three people to oversee operations.

The facility will have 40 kennels for dogs and a dedicated room for cats, providing much-needed space for the growing number of strays.

“The humane society here helps; they usually take 5 to 10 a month from us, so that helps a good bit clear us out,” said Spires

The county’s new shelter is almost ready, just waiting on the kennels and a few final touches.

Chuck McDonald from the police department estimates it'll be open in about a month to a month and a half.

