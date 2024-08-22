Thomasville set to demolish six unfit structures

Six structures across Thomasville have been identified for demolition due to severe disrepair.



The demolition process involves rigorous steps, including public hearings and hazardous material surveys.



Over 450 properties with no utilities, likely abandoned for years, still need attention from the city to either repair or take down.

"It needs to be gone. It needs to be gone. It needs to be gone," said Jarrod Marable.

Marable lives next door to 213 Forsyth Street. He tells me the house has fallen into serious disrepair.

"I feel like it's land that could be used in some way. A lot of homeless people come in and out, so it would be better if it was put to good use," said Marable.

213 Forsyth is just one of six properties slated for demolition. For years, these structures have been sources of safety concerns.

Mark Harmon, the city's Director of Engineering, says the goal is to preserve valuable structures and manage those that can't be saved.

"The whole idea about everything we do with building codes and code enforcement is to make sure we preserve what we have and those things get recycled," said Harmon.

Down at 512 W. Stevens Street, I met with Mark Ohajje, the owner of a church set for demolition.

"The city of Thomasville, they're making me take it down, but actually, it needs to come down," said Ohajje.

Mark Ohajje tells me the church, which is over 100 years old, was passed down to him but had been abandoned for years.

"I got to take it down. I just went and got the permit today to have it demolished," said Ohajje.

Mark estimates it will cost him $3,000 to $5,000 for the demolition, but it has to get done.

"Broken windows, open doors, vandals going in and out, perhaps, and neighbors complain," said Harmon.

The demolition process is thorough, involving notices, public hearings, and surveys for hazardous materials.

Each tear down costs between $7,000 and $8,000. With over 450 more properties needing attention, the city is diligently working to manage these issues and ensure neighborhood safety.

Harmon says the city has demolished around 20 structures so far, with plans to take down 10 more by the end of the year.