Thomasville set for 36th annual Victorian Christmas

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The 36th annual Victorian Christmas is set to return Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, inviting community members out to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.

The annual Victorian celebration will be held from 6-9 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville on both days, consisting of:

Carriage rides

Live Nativity performance presented by First Baptist Church

Live entertainment

Crafts for kids

Marshmallow roasting

Food vendors

Strolling carolers

Live reindeers

Visits with St. Nick

Pet adoptions by the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society

A blacksmith demonstration

Photo ops including wreaths, snowflakes, Santa's sleigh and more

For choirs or strolling carolers interested in performing, visit Thomasvillega.com.