Thomasville set for 36th annual Victorian Christmas

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The 36th annual Victorian Christmas is set to return Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, inviting community members out to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.
The annual Victorian celebration will be held from 6-9 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville on both days, consisting of:
- Carriage rides
- Live Nativity performance presented by First Baptist Church
- Live entertainment
- Crafts for kids
- Marshmallow roasting
- Food vendors
- Strolling carolers
- Live reindeers
- Visits with St. Nick
- Pet adoptions by the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society
- A blacksmith demonstration
- Photo ops including wreaths, snowflakes, Santa's sleigh and more
For choirs or strolling carolers interested in performing, visit Thomasvillega.com.