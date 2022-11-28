Watch Now
Thomasville set for 36th annual Victorian Christmas

Posted at 2:58 PM, Nov 28, 2022
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The 36th annual Victorian Christmas is set to return Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, inviting community members out to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.

The annual Victorian celebration will be held from 6-9 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville on both days, consisting of:

  • Carriage rides
  • Live Nativity performance presented by First Baptist Church
  • Live entertainment
  • Crafts for kids
  • Marshmallow roasting
  • Food vendors
  • Strolling carolers
  • Live reindeers
  • Visits with St. Nick
  • Pet adoptions by the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society
  • A blacksmith demonstration
  • Photo ops including wreaths, snowflakes, Santa's sleigh and more

For choirs or strolling carolers interested in performing, visit Thomasvillega.com.

