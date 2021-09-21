Thomasville Salvation Army's Angel Tree accepting families and business sponsors

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Christmas is getting a head start in Thomasville this week with the Salvation Army's annual angel tree now taking applications for families to receive Christmas gifts!

Angel Tree pairs children, and seniors in need with community members who can buy items on their wish lists. Last year Salvation Army helped over 800 angels in the Thomasville area and they are expecting over 1,000 this year.

"Every baby deserves Christmas, no matter if mama has money or if things have happened that made their life harder, they deserve to have Christmas and we find it a privilege to allow these parents to be Santa," said Lieutenant Kirbi Reyes of Salvation Army.

Thomasville businesses can contact the Salvation Army to put angels up in their store, and Thomasville families can contact Salvation Army to apply their kids or seniors to become an angel.