Thomasville Rotary Club to host fresh produce market

Posted at 11:16 AM, Jun 13, 2023
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A free fresh produce market is taking place Saturday for those in need in the Thomasville area.

Free vegetables and fruits will be available on a limited basis.

The produce market, hosted by Thomasville's Rotary Club, will be held Saturday, June 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Weston Park, located on Felix Street. Those interested are advised to follow traffic instructions on Felix Street upon arrival.

The fresh produce will only be available to households who meet USDA/TEFAP guidelines.

TEFAP forms will be provided for people to complete before receiving any produce.

