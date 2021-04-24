Thomasville Rose Festival makes changes due to potential severe weather

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Festival organizers have several backup plans to keep crowds safe should storms move in.

"Hopefully the weather will go over so we can enjoy ourselves," said Emily Wheeler.

Emily Wheeler's hope of no stormy weather may not become a reality this weekend.

Storms expected Saturday could impact the Rose Show Festival.

The centennial celebration--drawing thousands of people to Thomasville.

"Hotels are already sold out," said April Fletcher, owner of Ally B says even if it rains their plan-B is moving indoors.

"We've got a huge store at Ally B so if it's raining you can come in here and hang out," said Fletcher.

Two events are in case that does happen; The Civic Garden Club Show and the Rose Market.

If the weather isn't too bad The Rose Show Tent will remain open.

In a statement Executive Director of Marketing for the event says;

" While we had hoped to continue with our original plans, the weather makes it necessary to change course."

Outside vendors like the Shermans will be relocated too.

They say out of all the years they've been coming to the festival weather was never a problem.

"It never rains on Rose show, this is the 100th celebration so I think it'll hold out," said Mandie Sherman.

With the pandemic canceling last year's festival people say they just want the skies to be clear to bring the celebration of rose back right.

"Hopefully we can go through the weekend no problem whatsoever," Richard Sherman said.

"It's a little different but we want to just get out and enjoy ourselves," said Emily Wheeler.

All while staying safe should storms move in.