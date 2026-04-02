Thomasville prepares for 105th annual Rose Show and Festival

THOMASVILLE, GA — Thomasville is preparing to host more than 40,000 visitors for the 105th Annual Rose Show and Festival on April 24 and 25.

The free, family-friendly weekend features four historic flower shows, a classic car and truck show, live music, a parade, and a synchronized drone show. Here’s the complete timeline of events neighbors can look forward to below.

Friday, April 24

9:00 a.m., the festival kicks off with Orchids on Parade at the Thomasville Municipal Auditorium.

1:00 p.m. at the corner of Broad Street and Remington Avenue, the Annual Rose Show opens. Growers can submit rose entries for judging between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. at the back of the Rose Tent.

2:00 p.m., the Thomasville Garden Club hosts the Annual Standard Flower Show at the Thomasville Garden Center.

Friday concludes with the historic Rose Parade and a street dance featuring live music from The Ray Howard Band.

Saturday, April 25

Two performances will take place during the opening of the Civic Garden Club Flower Show at the Ritz Amphitheater:



10:00 a.m., the Rose City Symphonic Band opens the show.

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Thomas University Jazz Band performs.

Additional events throughout the day include:

10:00a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the Rose Fest Market runs at The Ritz Amphitheater, offering artisan vendors, food trucks, and performances by local dance groups.

10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m., car lovers can visit the Show & Shine Car and Truck Show around the Historic Courthouse, featuring more than 100 unique cars.

6:00 p.m., the Rose Fest Finale Concert begins at The Ritz Amphitheater with local musician Dana King.

8:45 p.m., a 15-minute synchronized drone show wraps up the weekend.

Free trolley rides will transport visitors between locations throughout the day.

Each flower show includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring local dignitaries and the Thomasville Rose Queen and her Court.

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