Thomasville Police: Shots fired near N. Stevens St., Crystal St.; streets closed

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville Police Department is investigating shots fired after a "critical incident" and has blocked roads to investigate.

At 4:14 p.m., TPD posted to Facebook saying:

Shots Fired:



We are investigating a critical incident in the area of N. Stevens Street/Crystal Street. Detectives are currently investigating and streets are blocked. The area will be closed to through traffic while we investigate, so please use another route. Due to the active investigation this is all we can release at this time. Thomasville Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident please send TPD a message on their Facebook page or contact dispatch and ask to speak with a detective at (229) 226-2101.

