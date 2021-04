THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) —

UPDATE: Ashton has been located and is safe!

-----

The Thomasville Police Department is searching for a missing 8-year-old, Ashton Williams.

Police say he was last seen around 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and was wearing a short-sleeve blue t-shirt, bluish-gray jeans.

Reports also say Williams was riding a black and blue Huffy bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 226-2101.