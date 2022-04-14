Thomasville Police officer shot at with rifle, manhunt underway for suspect

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A Thomasville Police Department officer was shot at with a rifle Thursday morning and a manhunt is underway for the suspect, according to TPD. The officer is uninjured and was not hit, police added.

Around 5 a.m., a TPD officer made a traffic stop then the driver of the vehicle jumped out with a rifle and began firing at the officer, according to a Facebook post from TPD. The suspect then escaped on foot.

Police in Thomasville have shut down an area near Harper School so they can perform an extensive search for the suspect, who they say is "armed and dangerous" and are asking the public to avoid the area.

The school is on a delayed start until police can find the suspect, TPD wrote. They added that people who come to the perimeter should be prepared to take a different route.

At this time, police say that the suspect is wearing all black and is carrying a rifle. Police ask that the public not search for him on their own. If you see anything suspicious please contact dispatch at 226-2101 or 911 in an emergency.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.