Thomasville Police Department to hold active shooter training seminar

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville Police Department is offering an active shooter training on Tuesday, August 9 for community members to learn strategies in response to active shooter events.

The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) Course seminar is set to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Thomasville Auditorium, located at 144 E Jackson St.

At a free cost, those in attendance will reportedly be provided with guidance, a proven plan and strategies for surviving an active shooter event.

Designed based off of the AVOID, DENY, DEFEND strategy which was developed by ALERRT in 2004, the two hour seminar will touch the topics of history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, the role of professional guardians, drills and medical issues.

Those that are interested in attending may RSVP to Mimi Parrish at (229) 227-7075 or Mimi.parrish@thomasville.org. RSVP is not mandatory.

For more information, contact Major Wade Glover at (229) 227-7078 or wade.glover@thomasville.org.