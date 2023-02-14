Thomasville Police Department to conduct annual road checks this week

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Thomasville Police Department announced on Tuesday that they will be conducting their annual safety road checks in various areas of the city this week.

According to TPD, patrol officers will be on the lookout for those that are under the influence of alcohol/drugs behind the wheel, as well as drivers operating with a suspended driver's license, suspended registration, expired tags, no insurance, and other violations. Officers will also be on the lookout for drivers that are texting while driving.

TPD said the road checks are in conjunction with the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety and encourages drivers to drive with safety and make sure all of their registration and license information are up to date.