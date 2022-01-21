Thomasville Police Department releases details on armed robbery

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville Police Department released information on an armed robbery that occurred Thursday.

According to the police department, at 11:30 a.m. a white male with a tall and slender build, ended the Kay’s Jewelry store, located at 15030 U.S. Highway 19 South.

The male was wearing dark colored clothing and a dark knee length trench coat like jacket.

The individual is accused of robbing the jewelry store.

The Thomasville Police Department says it is seeking witnesses who may have information about the identity of the subject or any other information about the incident.

Anyone with information may contact the Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 229-227-3302 or call the non-emergency number at 229-226-2101.