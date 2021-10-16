Thomasville Police Department receives 'bear-y' special gift

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville Police Department accepted a special gift on Friday to provide an act of kindness to children in need.

Chaney's Champions partnered with TPD and donated 100 bears to be given to children that have or are experiencing a tragedy.

Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney said it's important for children to have something like a teddy bear to hold onto as it gives them comfort.

"Many times and more often than not, the child will be upset or crying or whatever," said Chief Letteney. "And when you hand them the bear, you know they'll grab onto the bear and you'll see the crying slow down, maybe stop but you'll see a smile. And it just provides that instant comfort for a child."

The Thomasville Police Department is now the first in the state of Georgia to partner with Chaney's Champions.

This foundation was made to honor the memory of Chaney James Corcoran, who passed away suddenly at ten weeks old as a result of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

For more information on Chaney's Champion visit Thomasville.org.