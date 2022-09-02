Thomasville Police Department launches new interactive website

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Thomasville Police Department launched a new website to assist with informing citizens and helping fight crime.

In partnership with CRIMEWATCH Technologies, the website reportedly provides an online tool for direct public access.

“Our new website enhances opportunities to communicate with the public by streamlining crime and public safety information,” said Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney. “Information can be shared across multiple platforms to facilitate communication and engage with citizens.”

A part of the CRIMEWATCH Network, the website provides individuals the opportunity to:



Receive e-mail alerts regarding crimes committed in specific areas by signing up for a free account

Submit tips to local law enforcement

Register alarm and camera systems

View "most wanted" lists and recent arrests

Get connected with services and resources

Share information through social media

To access the new TPD website, visit Thomasville Police Department | Thomas County (crimewatch.net). The CRIMEWATCH mobile app can be downloaded from both Apple and Android's App Store.

TPD Corporal Crystal Parker said the mobile app allows for quick reporting of law enforcement information when an individual is not near a desktop computer to access that reporting.

To ensure the new website provides accurate and up to date information for local community members, Parker and other TPD staff have worked on the launching since January.

For more information, go to ThomasvillePoliceGA.org or call (229)227-3249.