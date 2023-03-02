Thomasville Police Department honors 4th-grader with Chief's Coin

THOMASVILLE, GA (WTXL) — One young Thomas County girl made a big impact on her grandmother's life by saving it.

The Thomasville Police Department recognized her with a Chief's Coin for her commendable action.

Fourth Grader Aniyah Ross called 911 when she noticed her grandmother was acting strange.

The call helped get her treatment for a life-threatening medical emergency.

"She not only helped someone she cared about, but she trusted herself when there wasn't necessarily something obvious that an outsider might have noticed but she knew enough to know something was very wrong," Thomasville Police Department Corporal Crystal Parker said.

Each officer is given a chief's coin once a year to give to a citizen who serves their community.

Aniyah was also named a junior hero by her school resource officer.