Thomasville PD to host 'Safe-T-Ville' kids safety expo

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Thomasville Police Department are giving local kids the opportunity to learn more about safety while also making friends.

Hosted by Thomasville PD and community partners, a Safe-T-Ville expo is taking place to provide kids with an opportunity to learn more about 911, police, fire safety, water safety, bike safety, traffic safety and more.

A free car seat check will also be on site.

The expo will take place Friday, July 14, from 9 a.m. until noon at School Elementary School's gym, located at 100 N Hansell Street.

Thomasville PD says elementary school aged kids are recommended to attend but any kids are welcomed.