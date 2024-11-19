Thomasville officers cook up BBQ to help families in need this holiday season

Annual BBQ fundraiser provides clothes, toys, and toiletries to struggling families in Thomasville.



Law enforcement officers and deputies are selling $10 plates to raise over $11,000 each year.



Watch the video to see how officers are bringing joy to children in need.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

The holidays are here, and for some families in Thomasville, they come with extra challenges.

I'm tracking how law enforcement is working against the clock to bring joy to families in need.

A tradition that started 24 years ago with a simple chicken plate, has grown into a full-blown community event, with over 1,400 smoked chicken dinners sold each year.

Each $8 plate, all cooked by 50–60 officers and deputies working together.

Captain Toby Knifer is one of the many helping behind the grills.

"We have a bunch of grills, people manning the grills, cooking chicken, cooking the beans and the corn," said Toby Knifer.

Tobby Knifer, captain at the police department says the event is more than just a meal—every dollar raised goes toward providing necessities for local families who are struggling.

"When officers, deputies, or even our school resource officers come across a family that may be in need and might benefit from our goodwill project, then they'll refer them to us and we'll have an application process," said Toby Knifer.

All those applications are then processed so neighbors can get the help they need.

"Last year we had approximately 9 families who were either referred or who reached out to us directly for assistance and within those 9 families, we helped 21 children," said Copeland.

Noelle Copeland, public information officer at the Thomasville police department says they also partnered with the Never Lost Foundation to expand their reach, supporting another 20 children with necessities and Christmas gifts.

"We try to get everything to make their day special for Christmas," said Copeland.

The BBQ is happening this Thursday at 4pm here on 921 Smith Avenue