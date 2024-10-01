Thomasville neighbors are donating essential items to support those in need after the storms.

A local boutique opens its doors as a donation hub for Valdosta residents affected by severe storm damage.

Donations of non-perishable food, diapers, wipes, formula, and cleaning supplies are being accepted to aid families in need.

Watch the video to see how you can donate and enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

In the wake of recent storms that hit South Georgia, one local business in Thomasville is stepping up to help its neighbors.

At Pink Valise Boutique donations are being collected to help Valdosta neighbors recover faster

After sheltering in Jacksonville during the storm, the owners of The Pink Valise Boutique drove through Valdosta on their way back home

. What they saw shook them—devastation stretched across the city. Cars were lined up at gas stations, and neighborhoods were plunged into darkness with no power in sight.

For the boutique, this wasn't just about witnessing damage; it was personal. They have customers and friends in Valdosta, and seeing their struggles led to an urgent question:

"What can we do," said Fiveash.

That's when Tracie Fiveash, owner of The Pink Valise Boutique, decided to open their doors to collect donations from the Thomasville community, serving as a drop-off point for non-perishable food items, diapers, wipes, formula, and cleaning supplies.

"You know, everybody wants to help, but sometimes they can't do a lot. But They want to do something," said Fiveash

And Customers started rolling in to help.

"Having a place that we can come and drop things off has been really nice," said Davis.

Lily Davis tells me that just seeing the devastation in that area has been gut-wrenching, especially as a parent.

"All I can think about are the babies and the children and the moms and dads trying to keep their families safe and fed. I can't imagine losing everything," said Davis.

The boutique is accepting donations today through Saturday, so you can drop them off anytime between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Plus, anyone who donates will be entered to win a $100 gift card to The Pink Valise Boutique.

"Just to show our appreciation for those here in the community that want to help and maybe don't know how or who to reach out to," said Fiveash.

As The Pink Valise Boutique collects donations, Second Harvest will distribute pantry boxes, water, and ice at Valdosta High on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.