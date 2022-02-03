Thomasville Multi-Use Path approved, moves to project design phase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Thomasville Multi-Use Path has been approved and now moves to the project's design phase where agencies will look at how to safely build the path for the community, that will stretch from Midtown to the Market District.

If you've spent any time driving — or even bicycling down Thomasville Road — you may notice how dangerous it can be for cyclists and pedestrians. This path will be completely off-road and connect communities more safely — keeping them away from the busy traffic.

The Capital Regional Transportation Planning Agency voted on Monday to move forward with the project to create a path that will run along Thomasville Road.

People living in the Midtown area were concerned about some of the safety aspects of the project — saying that adding extra pedestrian and bike traffic through the midtown area may cause safety concerns, like backing out of a driveway and hitting a cyclist.

The CRTPA, who will be assisting the Department of Transportation on the project, added that the planning phase of this project will work out the concerns many may have about the new path.

"Typically, in the feasibility study, which we just completed, those things are not done to that detail, in terms of where we're going to have stop signs on the path, where things are going to be located as far as the physical path, and where safety measures need to be taken in account for, what trees going to be potentially removed," said Jack Kostrzewa, assistant director of the CRPTA. "Those things are not done as part of the feasibility study but we did take a deeper dive into that."

The CRTPA also mentioned that this design phase of the project could take anywhere from 18 to 24 months to complete.