Thomasville man detained on homicide, other offenses

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that a man was detained in connection with a death investigation.

The GBI said warrants were obtained for James Hudson for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hudson was arrested Nov. 3 by the Thomasville Police Department.

On Oct. 20, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was requested to conduct a death investigation at a residence located on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street in Thomasville.

GBI personnel along with the Thomasville Police Department were the lead agencies in the investigation, which included witness interviews and evidence collection.

Hudson and Jamal Tremayne Hayes allegedly traveled to a residence where an individual was sleeping on a couch.

The GBI said another person in the residence provided Hudson and Hayes access into the residence.

Once inside, an assault allegedly began on the individual sleeping on the couch.

A firearm was produced and the man who was sleeping on the couch gained control of the weapon and shot Hayes.

Hayes died as a result of injuries sustained from the shooting, while Hudson, age 53, fled the scene.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident to contact the GBI Thomasville office by calling 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477.