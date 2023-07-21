Thomasville man convicted in methamphetamine distribution federal case

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A man who is a resident of Thomasville was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute a large quantity of methamphetamine.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced Friday that 50-year-old Ryan L. Reeves was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in a one-day trial.

Reeves could be sentenced to between 10 to life in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to supporting local law enforcement’s efforts to prevent the distribution of the most dangerous illegal drugs into their communities and hold dealers accountable for their crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary in a statement. “We are thankful for the continued partnership between law enforcement at all levels to make our communities safer for all citizens.”

U.S. District judge Hugh Lawson oversaw the court proceedings, while chief Leah McEwen and Assistant U.S. Attorney Melody Ellis are prosecuting the case for the government.

Court documents and evidence presented at during the trial notes that officers with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the Thomasville Police Department’s narcotics and vice division learned in Oct. 2021 that Reeves and co-defendant, 46-year-old Jennifer McGrotha of Ochlocknee were regularly working together to transport, heroin, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine from Atlanta to the Thomas County area for distribution.

Reeves and McGrotha used multiple vehicles during the trips to avoid detection. The attorney’s office said Reeves used cars he was supposed to be repairing for others in the operation.

During an investigation, law enforcement determined Reeves and McGrotha were going to Atlanta to obtain drugs.

During a traffic stop when they returned to Thomas County, a law enforcement K-9 dog alerted of drugs inside the car.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 420 grams of methamphetamine intended for distribution into the community.

McGrotha pleaded guilty May 11 to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 20.

The DEA assisted the law enforcement agencies in Thomas County.

