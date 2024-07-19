Thomasville launches 'Community Service Officer' program to address police shortages and boost engagement

The program offers a way for neighbors to explore law enforcement careers while supporting community tasks.

Community service officers assist with tasks like directing traffic, securing crime scenes and responding to low-priority calls.

Watch the video to see how the Community Service Officer Program is making an impact in Thomasville.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

As police officer shortages increase,

Thomasville Police Department is rolling out a new program to bridge the gap.

I'm exploring what the Community Service Program is about and how it's promoting engagement within our neighborhood

The community service officer program was launched in Thomasville to inspire neighbors to consider a career in law enforcement.

"Every agency throughout the United States is experiencing short staffing issues," said Glover

Wade Glover, Chief of police says the role is also perfect for those who want to contribute without engaging in criminal activities.

"Many people want to get into the profession of policing but they don't wanna be in the harsh where you have to arrest people," said Glover

Once hired, a community service officer helps certified officers with tasks like directing traffic, securing crime scenes, and handling low-priority calls.

Chief Glover tells me they've hired two officers so far.

Now they looking for two more.

"It has always been my dream job," said Zucker

19-year-old Katelyn Zucker has been training for the program for about two weeks now. She tells me this job is a great way to start and get a feel for the field.

"They start us off kind of small and just get us acclimated to the process of law enforcement and then working out way up and that really helps, " said Zucker

Chief Glover says that having community service officers visible and engaged with the community can help reduce crime.

"They'll be out in our neighborhoods one on one, talking and engaging with the community, engaging in our youth and it's gonna be a win win," said Glover.

With just 10 weeks of training, community service officers are ready to serve

compared to the six months needed for certified law enforcement officers.