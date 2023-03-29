Thomasville Junior Service League donates $2,000 to YMCA for free swimming lessons for preschoolers

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville Junior Service League recently made a 2,000-dollar donation to the YMCA to give preschoolers free swimming lessons.

The Junior Service League is an organization that focuses on helping kids within its community. The donation will give 58 kids 8 free swimming lessons over a course of 8 weeks. Kids will be selected by the school. Vice President of the JSL Danisha Carter says her favorite part is being able to help fill a need.

“You hear all these stories about kids drowning in swimming pools and at the beach because they’ve never had lessons. Maybe their parents aren’t able to provide it for them. So, its good to know that we’re providing that safety in the water for the kids,” Danisha Carter.

JSL is currently look for more members and will accept application until June 1st.