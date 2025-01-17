Thomasville is honoring MLK through community service

Hands on Thomas County mobilized over 400 volunteers this year to participate in service projects like food distribution, literacy efforts, and community clean-ups.



The Manna Drop will provide free food to those in need on January 18, offering essential support to families facing food insecurity.



Watch the video to learn more about how Thomasville is giving back to the community

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Dr. King believed in service, and so does Thomasville.

I'm showing you the projects that are bringing neighbors together this MLK weekend.

"I believe that if you don't know where you've come from, you won't know where you're going. So, this day is important to everyone, not just for African Americans," said Corey King, Pastor.

Like Dr. King's vision of unity, Hands on Thomas County is bringing over 400 volunteers together for community-driven events.

This year's events include a Book Drive, Crafts for a Cause, Flipper Cemetery Cleanup, Manna Drop, and the Literacy Fair.

One of the biggest will be their Manna Drop, where they'll be providing free food to those in need on January 18th from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

"Unfortunately, there's always a need for food in our community. Just at our office, we get two to three calls a week from families looking for help," said Angela Kiminas from Hands On Thomas County.

Another service comes from a critical need the nonprofit noticed in our community—literacy. That's why they're hosting events like the Meigs Literacy Fair and ongoing book drives to make sure children have access to the resources they need.

"A lot of kids aren't getting that extra help with reading or aren't interested in reading anymore, and that's such an integral part of your education and your future," said Kiminas.

Last year, they collected 815 new books, which were distributed to local youth organizations, and this year, they plan to do even more.

I spoke with Pastor Corey King, who's planning this year's MLK Faith Walk, but he tells me the event has been postponed due to the weather this Saturday.

"Dr. King, as we know, fought for civil rights for all people. And as we celebrate his legacy and his life, we try to get young people involved so we can help them remember who he is," said King.

In the spirit of service, young volunteers are also involved in making cold-weather items like hats, gloves, and scarves for those in need.

"And those are distributed to our human service agencies to give to people who are trying to keep warm during this freezing, freezing cold weather right now," said Kiminas.

To stay updated on the new date for the MLK Faith Walk in February, follow the Walk Faith page on Facebook.