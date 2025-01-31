Thomasville is honoring Black history through local legends

Gussie Williams has owned a downtown salon for over 40 years, creating a space for both hairstyling and community connection.



BROADCAST SCRIPT

Black history in Thomasville isn't just about the past—it's about the people making an impact today.

I'm talking to Black figures who've seen this neighborhood grow and change for decades.

"Yeah, I've been here for decades, but it's just that a lot of changes started coming about down here in the bottom. I mean, the businesses that existed before I came down there, they were no longer operating," said Gussie Williams.

For more than 40 years, Williams has been a staple in downtown Thomasville.

She got her cosmetology license in 1982, opened her first salon in 1983, and has been serving the community ever since.

She's seen new businesses come and go, but her salon has remained a constant—a place where people don't just come for hair, but for connection.

"It's not all the time that somebody might even be getting their hair done. They might just be coming by to just show support or just relating to one another and seeing what's going on," said Williams.

Walking into Gussie's salon feels like a family gathering, where customers catch up like old friends while waiting their turn.

"I've known Gussie all my life. When I first walk in, I just greet everyone: 'Hey, how you doing?' And most times, I know everybody when I come through here," said Ruby Brooks, a longtime customer.

Just a few blocks away, another Black figure in Thomasville has been breaking barriers for decades.

Lucinda Brown made history in 1977 as the city's first Black female police officer.

"So I decided after talking to my mom—who said yes. My dad said, 'No, don't do that,' and I said, 'Well, I'm gonna do it.' Then I went on and put my application in, and he hired me," said Brown.

But it wasn't easy. Before she could officially wear the badge, she had to prove herself to a panel of male officers who didn't believe a woman belonged in law enforcement.

"When the chief told me that the men don't want me, I said, 'My own father didn't want me here, but we gotta change some things'," said Brown.

Brown pushed forward, knowing her role would pave the way for others after her.

Today, she says it's a different world for Black women in law enforcement.

"If they want to be in law enforcement, it won't be that hard compared to when I was the first, because it's totally changed, and it's even better. And women can do the job—sometimes even better than men," said Brown.

As we celebrate stories like Gussie’s and Lucinda’s, Thomasville will continue to honor Black history with Black History Month activities throughout February.

The Black History Month Parade kicks off this Saturday at 10 a.m. right here in downtown.