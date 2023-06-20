Thomasville introduces new crime prevention device

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The future is technology or at least that holds true for the city of Thomasville. The Thomasville Police Department recently installed new crime prevention detection devices.

The gun shot detection device has already been placed throughout the city. Next up is the camera installation.

Right now, there are 90 Safety Systems placed throughout Thomasville. The devices, when triggered by glass breakage, squealing tires, or gun shots will activate cameras nearby and notify police. In addition, 29 cameras will be installed as well.

Major Shane Harris of Thomasville’s Police Department tells me the devices are currently on a trial basis and will be tested out for 6 months. If TPD decides to keep the devices they will be covered by a gun violence reduction grant for its first year, totaling $128,000.

The cameras will also come in handy when helping law enforcement catch a suspect at large. Cameras will be installed at major gateway areas coming into the city. They will have license plate recognition readers and will notify police if a suspect is detected.

With a population size of less than 20,000 people, according to the United States Census Bureau, many wonder what brought this on?

“This is just a proactive attempt trying to do just that. Reduce crime and improve quality of life. Like you said, Thomasville is a quaint town, and we want to keep it that way,” said Harris.

Major Harris said the devices cameras will be installed within the next month.