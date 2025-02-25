Thomasville Humane was named Nonprofit of the Year at the Community Impact Awards.

Thomasville Humane has been the largest no-kill shelter in Southwest Georgia for over 50 years.

In 2024, they achieved a 97% save rate, rescuing or adopting out 672 animals.



Watch the video to learn more about how Thomasville Humane continues to make a difference in our community.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Thomasville Humane just earned the title of Nonprofit of the Year.

I'll show you how they earned this recognition and what it means for Thomasville.

For over 50 years, Thomasville Humane has been the largest nonprofit, no-kill shelter in Southwest Georgia rescuing and finding homes for over 1,000 animals each year.

On Thursday night, they were honored at the Community Impact Awards, hosted by Imagine Thomasville, for their commitment in fundraising, building resources, and supporting our community.

And that commitment is clear in their mission: the humane treatment of animals, in partnership with the community.

Their work extends beyond Thomasville too, helping 44 municipal shelters across Georgia through their Shelter Collaborative program.

In 2024, Thomasville Humane achieved a 97% save rate, rescuing or adopting out 672 animals, with another 145 animals involved in programs like transports and TNR.

They've also exceeded the National No-Kill standard of 90% since 2021.

To keep this momentum going, they're committed to continuing community-building programs like "Donuts with the Directors" and other initiatives like their popular food pantry.

You can visit Thomasville Humane's website to learn more about their programs and how you can get involved.

