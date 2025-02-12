Thomasville Humane recovers from break-in with new security measures and help from local businesses

Someone threw a brick through the shelter’s front door, stealing a small donation box with less than $100.



The shelter is focusing on the aftermath, including replacing the door, with the cost covered by Thomasville Ford.



Watch the video to see how the community is stepping up and how the shelter is improving security.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Thomasville Humane found a shattered door and stolen donations now walking into Thomasville Humane looks different.

A plywood door covers the entrance, and new security cameras are already up—changes the shelter made after someone broke in late Friday night, throwing a brick through the front door.

"The first staff member that was here walked up to the front door, and she said she didn't even notice it when she went to pull—she's like, you don't look at the front door or look at the building… She walked up to the front door, and there was just a huge hole, and the entire front door was just completely shattered," said Sydney Pfaff, the engagement director for Thomasville Humane.

The shelter is still cleaning up and working with police to figure out who did this.

"But it's pretty crazy to me that someone would risk the charges for the crime and maybe risk injuring themselves crawling through broken glass just to get to our donation box that had 50 or 75 dollars in it," said Pfaff.

Luckily, no animals were harmed, and nothing else was damaged.

Now, they're focused on what comes next.

Replacing the door will cost between $2,500 and $3,000—an unexpected hit to their budget.

They shared what happened online, explaining why they had to close on Saturday.

Now Thomasville Ford is stepping in—offering to cover the full cost of repairs.

"It's kinda heartbreaking that someone would go and do something like that to an organization that tries to look out for the animals and help the community in that way. It really hits the heart because, again, being an animal lover, I thought it was a bad thing that they did," said Brian Bralich, General Manager at Thomasville Ford.

Sydney says that help takes a huge weight off their shoulders.

"We're just absolutely blown away by their generosity—that was really, really kind," said Pfaff.

But there's still a lot more to do.

"One of the things we're looking at doing now is increasing, especially our exterior cameras," said Pfaff.

Thomasville Humane is relying on donations to upgrade its security system.

You can donate to their Building Improvement Fund to help out.