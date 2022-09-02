Thomasville hosts Georgia City Solutions Golf Open for the first time ever

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — "We're well known for being a small town with a big punch. There's been so many great things happening in Thomasville. SOT: Mike Owens, Thomasville Manager for Parks & Recreation in Golf: "We at the city of Thomasville Country Oaks are very excited and proud to have those people come here to see Thomasville and Country Oaks," says Goodwin.

Business Developer Manager Andrew Goodwin is excited to be a part of history. For the first time ever Thomasville's Country Oaks Golf Course will host Georgia City Solutions Golf Open. This event is usually held in the Atlanta metro area but after seeing the course all parties involved in the move felt Thomasville was the right fit.

"Probably a lot of those folks are interested in coming down here not to play golf, but to see what's going on in Thomasville," says Goodwin.

The City of Roses has many great things in the works attracting business opportunities from all areas. Goodwin shares they are steadily building workforce development and how the golf tournament will help grant more exposure for more opportunities.

"So, we'll certainly have an impact, but I think the impact is more long term. It's going to bring more attention to the needs of Thomasville and the surrounding communities, not just Thomasville," says Goodwin.

Things such as Thomasville's workforce challenges and underserved areas.

With more than 100 players registered it's safe to say The Rose City is ready to lace up their golf shoes.

