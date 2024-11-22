Thomasville honors veterans through care packages and holiday cards

Hands on Thomas County and Judi's Hero Boxes have recognized over 165 veterans in the past two years through care packages and cards.



Donations and nominations are open until November 30th, inviting neighbors to contribute and participate.

Watch the video to see what those holiday packages and cards mean to veterans and active service members.



BROADCAST SCRIPT

Thomasville has honored more than 165 veterans and service members over the past two years.

This year, I'm following how they're keeping the tradition alive and continuing to give back.

For the third year in a row, Hands on Thomas County is teaming up with Judi's Hero Boxes.

They're sending care packages and holiday cards to our veterans and active-duty service members.

John Bojanek, VFW Post 4995 commander, says for him, packages like these were more than just gifts—they were a lifeline to home.

"It's very important to veterans that they receive items from the community, from children especially," said Bojanek.

Bojanek says a small way to say "thank you" for their big sacrifices.

" Getting those packages made your day," said Bojanek.

He tells me he's been deployed four times. Twice during the holidays. He remembers receiving a care package from a local school during one of those deployments.

"I was able to go back after the war and talk to that school and tell them my experiences and thank them in person of the kindness they showed by giving us those packages," said Bojanek.

These small acts of kindness help veterans feel appreciated and remind them they're not forgotten.

"Veterans once they are out of service, they may not feel as celebrated as they once were so we want to make sure that we continue letting them know how much we appreciate their sacrifice," said Scully.

Lisa Scully, program director at Hands on Thomas County, tells me the impact is always profound.

"The feedback we receive is always so moving to see pictures of deployed active duty members who send us notes of thanks to receive the care packages for themselves and it's also for their entire unit as well," said Scully.

And it's the personal connections that make these efforts so special.

"They get that package or that card and that card touches them, they may keep it and they may keep it for a long time. I know I kept several for a long long Time," said Bojanek.

This effort continues until November 30th, so join in today.