Thomasville History Center seeks public input on Lapham Patterson House

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The uniquely designed Lapham Patterson House in Thomasville has served as a home for three families, been host to numerous weddings, served as a museum and more since it was built in 1885.

Now, the public can give their input on what they feel the house should be used for in the future.

Dubbed the LP Future Project, the Thomasville History Center will start a month-long visioning project for the Lapham Patterson House beginning Nov. 1.

This public art project invites people to fill out a sticker by stopping by the house, located at 626 Dawson St., or fill out an online sticker to answer the question "This house would make a great...."

“The Lapham-Patterson House has a longstanding history of serving as a focal point of the heritage tourism of Thomasville,” Executive Director of the Thomasville History Center Anne McCudden said. “We look forward to crafting a collective vision and finding a sustainable use for the Lapham-Patterson House that honors the past but also looks to the future. This use should be inclusive to all, including those who have not engaged with the site or who have not found the site accessible in the past.”

The project will be accepting feedback until Nov. 30.

