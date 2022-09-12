Thomasville History Center receives $189,000 grant for history workshop

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The National Endowment for the Humanities Landmarks and American History’s Grant awarded Thomasville History Center. The grant pays for two, week-long workshops for 36 schoolteachers from across the county and a $1300 stipend for each teacher to cover expenses. The K-12 educators will learn about the history of reconstruction through civil rights in Thomas County. That is the period following the Civil War desegregating Southern States from Confederacy including newly free slaves.

The workshop will visit Pebble Hill Plantation, Jack Hadley Black History Museum, and Tall Timbers. The program will also include a panel of scholars from FSU, Auburn University, and the University of North Carolina.

Anne McCudden feels this is important because people will not only be educated on the subject matter, but they will be in the actual place things happened.

“It’s a real community wide effort. We’re going to go to all these places and we’re not just going to visit for an hour but we’re going to engage with the staff and the people that work at those institutions. This is going to be a showcase for Southwest Georgia and Thomas County as a whole,” says McCudden.

Teachers from private schools, homeschool parents, librarians, and school administration are eligible for the program. Applicants can apply on the Thomasville History Center Website.

The application process will begin next month and end on March 22nd.

