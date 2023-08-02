Thomasville, Georgia woman accused of conspiring to kill husband in the Bahamas

(ABC NEWS) — A Georgia mother of three is out on bail after being arrested in the Bahamas; accused of conspiring to kill her own husband while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Thirty-six-year-old Lindsay Shiver is out Wednesday morning on bail.

Investigators say she along with two other men allegedly planned to murder her husband of 13 years, Robert Shiver.

Shiver often posted glimpses of their family's picture-perfect life on social media; many on vacation in the Bahamas.

The couple met while in college at Auburn University, where Robert played football for the Tigers.

Bahamian police this week announced an alleged plot to murder Robert; reportedly discovered when a cellphone was found during an unrelated break-in.

On that phone were messages allegedly detailing the plan of Shiver and her two alleged co-conspirators, Terrance Adrian Bethel, and Farron Newbold Jr.

Authorities then reportedly arrested the three on the Abaco Islands on July 16; later moving them 90 miles to Nassau.

Police haven't commented on a motive, but court documents showing the Shivers were in the midst of a divorce earlier this year, Robert filing, citing 'adulterous conduct.'

Lindsay quickly replying accusing him of "physical and mental cruelty" and "acts of domestic violence" saying she "feels unsafe in the marital home."