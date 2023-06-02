Thomasville Fire Rescue partner with textile company to help families affected by weather damage

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Thomasville families that may be facing a loss due to storm, fire, or flood damage now have a new resource offered to them.

In partnership with Textiles Cares, Thomasville Fire Rescue will provide residents with a laundry bag that can be filled with clothing affected by fire, flood, or storm damage, according to the city of Thomasville. Items in the laundry bag will be cleaned for free and returned within 24 hours.

Other soft goods such as blankets and stuffed animals may also be included for cleaning.

According to the city, Textiles Cares is a resource of 1-800 Textiles. 1-800 Textiles Territory Manager Christi Murray said offering this is a ministry for them.

“We want to help return things back to a sense of normalcy and the little things like knowing you have the comfort of your own clothes is important to our company," said Murray.

Thomasville Fire Rescue Chief Tim Connell said they are excited to know there are additional resources that can potentially assist families.

According to the city, Thomasville Fire Rescue will connect residents with Textiles Cares during emergency situations.

For more information, contact Thomasville Fire Rescue at 229-227-4099.