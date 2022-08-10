Thomasville couple arrested for theft

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A husband and wife have been arrested following an investigation into the alleged theft of funds from Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Susan Kuhns, 47, was arrested for eight counts of theft by taking, four counts of financial transaction fraud, two counts of purchase of a controlled substance, and one count of computer invasion of privacy.

Her husband Justin Kuhns, 50, was arrested for one count of theft by taking.

Both were arrested on August 3, 2022 and further charges are expected "once a final amount of the thefts is determined," according to the GBI.

"Agents believe that the known thefts total approximately $100,000 and could be even higher when additional requested records are received and reviewed. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office for review," the GBI said in a press release.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.